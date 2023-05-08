California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 2,375 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Parker-Hannifin worth $85,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, Chairman Thomas L. Williams sold 38,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.63, for a total value of $13,434,497.74. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 229,027 shares in the company, valued at $80,761,791.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $411.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $372.08.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $333.30 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $328.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $230.44 and a 1 year high of $364.57.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The company’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 46.06%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

Further Reading

