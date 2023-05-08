California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 511,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $89,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 523.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,633,000 after buying an additional 207,243 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,800,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,141,000 after acquiring an additional 133,741 shares during the period. National Pension Service bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $25,616,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 813,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,260,000 after purchasing an additional 110,300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,787,000 after purchasing an additional 89,169 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Laura G. Kelly acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,826.26. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 3.3 %

JKHY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective (down previously from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $152.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.27. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.28 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.51%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

Featured Articles

