California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 149,598 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,953,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,598 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.36% of Hormel Foods worth $88,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1,673.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. 39.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HRL shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Argus cut shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Hormel Foods from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

Hormel Foods Stock Up 0.7 %

HRL stock opened at $41.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.17. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $37.78 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,269. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Becerra Jose Luis Prado sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $202,852.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,174.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods



Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

