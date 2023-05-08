California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 15,169 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 287,945 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,169 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $92,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 21,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,932,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 5,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $540,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $389.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $281.11 and a fifty-two week high of $425.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $452.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,867,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 1,775 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.83, for a total value of $560,598.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,812,548.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,867,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,803 shares of company stock worth $9,192,845. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson cut shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $395.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.38.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

Further Reading

