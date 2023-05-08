California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,657 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 544,325 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of FedEx worth $94,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in FedEx by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDX has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Melius started coverage on FedEx in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.41.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $229.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.32.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.93 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.72%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,459,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,700,637.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total value of $30,594,828.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,459,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,357,700,637.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.