California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 54,072 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 503,982 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 54,072 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Workday were worth $84,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 2.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 11.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 2.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 10.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

Workday stock opened at $181.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $193.38 and a 200-day moving average of $184.02. The firm has a market cap of $47.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.03, a P/E/G ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.72 and a 1-year high of $206.68.

Insider Transactions at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.96%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at $79,331,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 10,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.36, for a total value of $2,076,310.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,654 shares in the company, valued at $18,193,539.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total transaction of $2,304,205.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,331,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Workday from $223.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.97.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

Featured Articles

