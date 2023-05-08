California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 5,522 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 5,522 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Lululemon Athletica worth $78,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 423.8% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 94.2% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 17,343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.00, for a total transaction of $6,278,166.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,539,324. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $257.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $368.00 to $413.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.50.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $386.71 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $389.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $342.02 and a 200 day moving average of $332.61. The firm has a market cap of $49.18 billion, a PE ratio of 57.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The apparel retailer reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the business of designing, distributing, and retailing technical athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer, and Other. The company was founded by Dennis James Wilson in 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

