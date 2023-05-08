California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 75,514 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,514 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Arista Networks worth $80,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 379.0% during the fourth quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 64,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 50,992 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $145,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $10,462.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $145,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $10,462.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.79, for a total transaction of $321,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,015,307.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 358,941 shares of company stock worth $54,096,115. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arista Networks Stock Up 2.0 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. JMP Securities upped their price target on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arista Networks from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.85.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $137.98 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $171.44. The company has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.52.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Articles

