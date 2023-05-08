California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,743,292 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 27,777 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of Williams Companies worth $90,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 96,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,545,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,841,000 after purchasing an additional 120,801 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 192,974 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after acquiring an additional 32,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William H. Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Williams Companies Trading Up 3.7 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. Argus lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James downgraded Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $30.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.61. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.04%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

