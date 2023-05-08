Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $11,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Nucor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 4.0% during the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NUE opened at $142.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.28. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $100.13 and a one year high of $182.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.56.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.64. Nucor had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.67 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NUE. StockNews.com cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Nucor from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.25.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Featured Articles

