Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Buys 1,727 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $10,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 251,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 34,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PWB opened at $64.94 on Monday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $54.90 and a 12 month high of $68.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.75 million, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.80 and a 200-day moving average of $62.61.

