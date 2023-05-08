Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 736,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,131 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $13,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KMI shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 13,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $240,028.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,763.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 12.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE KMI opened at $17.04 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.86.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.