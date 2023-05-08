Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,425 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $11,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. American National Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1,103.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,004 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $90,751.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,059,099.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,001 shares of company stock worth $7,213,309. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $92.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.32. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $80.30 and a one year high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $82.50 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.19.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

