Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,484 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $11,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $82.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $30.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 911.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.36). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 0.09%. The business had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 5,555.56%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

See Also

