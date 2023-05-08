Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,352,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,253 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $76,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPB. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,605 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 74.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,450,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,694,000 after purchasing an additional 619,831 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 703.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 688,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,433,000 after purchasing an additional 602,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 158.4% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 876,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,280,000 after purchasing an additional 537,042 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPB has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $54.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $57.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.56.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.82%.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.