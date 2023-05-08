Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Raised to C$172.00 at Scotiabank

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CNI. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$175.00 to C$178.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.61.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $121.82 on Thursday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $129.89. The company has a market capitalization of $81.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.89.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.5835 per share. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 37.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. Its offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

