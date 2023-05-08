Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at CIBC

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CFPZF. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Canfor from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Canfor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Canfor to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Canfor alerts:

Canfor Stock Performance

Shares of CFPZF opened at $15.19 on Friday. Canfor has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.61.

About Canfor

Canfor Corp. engages in the production of pulp & paper. It also offers wood pellets and green energy. It operates through the Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segment. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.