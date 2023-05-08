Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Price Target Cut to C$27.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Canfor (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Canfor to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canfor from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Canfor from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Canfor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Canfor Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CFPZF opened at $15.19 on Friday. Canfor has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $21.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.61.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corp. engages in the production of pulp & paper. It also offers wood pellets and green energy. It operates through the Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segment. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

