Cannae (CNNE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.65. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.84% and a negative net margin of 64.66%. The company had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. On average, analysts expect Cannae to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cannae alerts:

Cannae Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSE:CNNE opened at $18.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Cannae has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cannae

Cannae Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Cannae by 57.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in Cannae by 297.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Cannae in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cannae during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.