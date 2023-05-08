Cannae (CNNE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.65. Cannae had a negative return on equity of 8.84% and a negative net margin of 64.66%. The company had revenue of $155.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.00 million. On average, analysts expect Cannae to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Cannae Trading Up 2.7 %
NYSE:CNNE opened at $18.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Cannae has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.87.
Cannae Company Profile
Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment is involved in secondary market solutions and actionable data services.
