Cano Health (CANO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cano Health stock opened at $1.11 on Monday. Cano Health has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of -0.02.

In other news, CFO Brian D. Koppy sold 23,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $29,960.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 802,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,263.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cano Health by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,729,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,831,000 after purchasing an additional 593,721 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cano Health by 133.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,504,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Cano Health by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,415,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,614,000 after purchasing an additional 56,413 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cano Health by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,036,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,160,000 after purchasing an additional 141,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cano Health in the fourth quarter valued at $3,661,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

