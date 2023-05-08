Cano Health (CANO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Cano Health Price Performance
Cano Health stock opened at $1.11 on Monday. Cano Health has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $586.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of -0.02.
Insider Transactions at Cano Health
In other news, CFO Brian D. Koppy sold 23,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $29,960.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 802,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,263.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 54.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Cano Health
Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cano Health (CANO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.