Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Craig Hallum from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.
Cantaloupe Stock Up 23.2 %
NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $6.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Cantaloupe has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $6.90.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cantaloupe
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,210,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,739,000 after buying an additional 126,387 shares during the period. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,856,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after buying an additional 751,879 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,810,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 67,734 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 34,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.
Cantaloupe Company Profile
Cantaloupe, Inc is a digital payments and software services company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The firm focuses on transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management.
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.