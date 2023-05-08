Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Craig Hallum from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cantaloupe in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Cantaloupe Stock Up 23.2 %

NASDAQ:CTLP opened at $6.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Cantaloupe has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $6.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe ( NASDAQ:CTLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $61.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.95 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,210,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,739,000 after buying an additional 126,387 shares during the period. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 1,856,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after buying an additional 751,879 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,810,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after purchasing an additional 67,734 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 34,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cantaloupe, Inc is a digital payments and software services company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The firm focuses on transforming the unattended retail community by offering one integrated solution for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management.

Recommended Stories

