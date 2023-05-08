Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $75.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

FTNT has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Fortinet Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of FTNT opened at $64.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.61. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $42.61 and a twelve month high of $69.07. The stock has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a PE ratio of 53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 210.02% and a net margin of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $274,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $33,936,881.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 714,741 shares of company stock valued at $42,392,589. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortinet

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortinet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 6.1% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Fortinet by 53.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 3.7% in the first quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

