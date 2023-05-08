Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target to $90.00

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

ITCI has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $74.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ITCI opened at $63.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.43. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 1.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $42.01 and a 12-month high of $66.09.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $95.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.14 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 33.17% and a negative net margin of 73.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 3,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $183,244.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,471,785.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 3,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $183,244.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,785.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 53,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $2,689,225.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,827 shares of company stock valued at $13,226,937 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

