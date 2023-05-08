Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 597,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,611 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.16% of Capital One Financial worth $55,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 3,267.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 885,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,616,000 after acquiring an additional 859,200 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,675,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $799,653,000 after acquiring an additional 827,800 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,972,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,181,000 after purchasing an additional 616,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 156.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 854,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,733,000 after purchasing an additional 521,487 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE COF opened at $88.01 on Monday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $130.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.73.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.62 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.78.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

