Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Craig Hallum from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cardlytics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.40.

Cardlytics Price Performance

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $34.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $203.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardlytics

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.06. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 164.33% and a negative return on equity of 20.69%. The business had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.33 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the business of operating an advertising platform which includes online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications. It operates under the Cardlytics and Bridg Platforms. The Cardlytics Platform segment focuses on the United States and the United Kingdom, which represents proprietary advertising channels.

Featured Stories

