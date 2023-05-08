CareMax (CMAX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 10th. Analysts expect CareMax to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CareMax Price Performance

CMAX opened at $2.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.90. CareMax has a 12-month low of $2.14 and a 12-month high of $8.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.77 million, a P/E ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 1.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Cowen cut CareMax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Insider Activity at CareMax

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Bryan Cho bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $34,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 14.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMAX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CareMax by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in CareMax during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in CareMax by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,915,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,474 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in CareMax by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,388,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 16,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CareMax by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

CareMax Company Profile

CareMax, Inc provides medical services through physicians and health care professionals. It offers a suite of health care and social services to its patients, including primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, pharmacy, and transportation. The company also provides CareOptimize, a proprietary software and services platform that provides data, analytics, and rules-based decision tools/workflows for physicians in the United States.

