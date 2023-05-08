Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,425,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 132,765 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $52,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 141,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Carpenter Technology

In other Carpenter Technology news, CAO Elizabeth A. Socci sold 5,722 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $289,304.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,332.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Carpenter Technology Trading Up 1.1 %

CRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

NYSE:CRS opened at $50.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 119.69 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 52-week low of $24.76 and a 52-week high of $54.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.41.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $690.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.50 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 190.48%.

Carpenter Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.