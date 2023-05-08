Casa Systems (CASA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Casa Systems has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.14. Casa Systems had a negative return on equity of 140.04% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $84.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.05 million. On average, analysts expect Casa Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Casa Systems stock opened at $1.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65. The company has a market cap of $114.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.06. Casa Systems has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $4.88.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CASA shares. Barclays raised their target price on Casa Systems from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Northland Securities raised Casa Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Casa Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,236,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,566,000 after buying an additional 24,078 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Casa Systems by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,579,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,075,000 after buying an additional 703,393 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Casa Systems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,339,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,575,000 after buying an additional 60,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Casa Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Casa Systems by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 89,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, Wi-Fi networks, and Casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

