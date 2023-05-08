Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) PT Lowered to $50.00

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cedar Fair presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Cedar Fair Price Performance

FUN opened at $40.79 on Friday. Cedar Fair has a one year low of $37.58 and a one year high of $52.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Cedar Fair Dividend Announcement

Cedar Fair ( NYSE:FUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.57. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $365.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.09 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

Institutional Trading of Cedar Fair

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 3,071,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Cedar Fair by 112.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,407,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,142,000 after acquiring an additional 745,056 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,633,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,226,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,190,000 after acquiring an additional 663,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 2,798,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,167,000 after acquiring an additional 634,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Fair

(Get Rating)

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.