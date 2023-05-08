Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ CLDX opened at $33.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 17.07, a current ratio of 17.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 2.10. Celldex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $19.85 and a twelve month high of $48.40.

Celldex Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CLDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 3,766.22%. The business had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.16 million. Analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLDX. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 45,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

