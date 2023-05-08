Chorus Aviation (CHR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Chorus Aviation to post earnings of C$0.12 per share for the quarter.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$439.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$409.16 million. Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 3.06%.

Shares of CHR opened at C$3.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$605.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.69. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of C$2.24 and a 52-week high of C$4.10.

Several analysts have weighed in on CHR shares. Scotiabank cut Chorus Aviation from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$4.00 to C$4.40 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cormark lowered their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.25 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.80 to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$4.38.

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

