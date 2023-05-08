Chorus Aviation (CHR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect Chorus Aviation to post earnings of C$0.12 per share for the quarter.
Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$439.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$409.16 million. Chorus Aviation had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 3.06%.
Chorus Aviation Stock Performance
Shares of CHR opened at C$3.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$605.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.69. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of C$2.24 and a 52-week high of C$4.10.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Chorus Aviation
Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.
Further Reading
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.