Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) PT Raised to $38.00

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stephens from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CHUY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Chuy’s from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.50.

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $644.89 million, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.82. Chuy’s has a 1-year low of $18.64 and a 1-year high of $39.96.

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Chuy’s had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $112.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chuy’s will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHUY. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 151.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 166,516 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 55.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 465,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after purchasing an additional 165,205 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the first quarter valued at $3,619,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 547.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 130,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,238,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,438,000 after purchasing an additional 73,665 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

