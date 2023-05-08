Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on May 8th, 2023

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCOGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.70.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,058,950,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.08. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The company has a market cap of $189.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCOGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.