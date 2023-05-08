Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.70.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $29,633.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,895.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,853 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,568 shares of company stock worth $2,376,624 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.2 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,058,950,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $46.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.08. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The company has a market cap of $189.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 21.26%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.