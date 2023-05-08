Citigroup Raises Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Price Target to $95.00

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Bruker from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bruker presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.50.

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $78.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Bruker has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $84.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.94 and a 200 day moving average of $71.10.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Bruker had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $685.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bruker will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 82,795 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $6,520,106.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,262,287 shares in the company, valued at $3,013,155,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 82,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total transaction of $6,520,106.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,262,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,013,155,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 16,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $1,301,816.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,352,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,864,613.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 247,460 shares of company stock worth $19,831,517. Insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bruker

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bruker by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 8.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Bruker by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

