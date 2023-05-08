Clarivate (CLVT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Clarivate has set its FY 2023 guidance at $0.75-$0.85 EPS and its FY23 guidance at $0.75-$0.85 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.07. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 148.89%. The business had revenue of $675.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. On average, analysts expect Clarivate to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $7.65 on Monday. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLVT. Bank of America began coverage on Clarivate in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Clarivate from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLVT. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Clarivate by 50.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. 87.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of global information, analytics, and workflow solutions. It operates through the following segments: Academia and Government (A&G), Life Sciences and Healthcare (LS&H), and Intellectual Property (IP). The A&G segment consists of products and services to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize education and research at a global, national, institutional, and individual level.

