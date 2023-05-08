Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Director Sells $69,426.30 in Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) Director Lauren States sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.13, for a total value of $69,426.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,194.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Clean Harbors Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CLH stock opened at $135.70 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.14. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.56 and a twelve month high of $147.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLH. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 112.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.22.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

