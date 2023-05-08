Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

CLF has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.60 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.11.

Get Cleveland-Cliffs alerts:

Cleveland-Cliffs Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CLF opened at $14.93 on Friday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $25.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Insider Activity at Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,464,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,874,679.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.96 per share, with a total value of $1,496,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,464,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,874,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.18 per share, with a total value of $98,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 237,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,695.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 125,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,531. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cleveland-Cliffs

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 181,102 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 39,183 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.7% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 25,667 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.0% during the first quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,619 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 251,594 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,294,054 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,050,000 after purchasing an additional 252,304 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cleveland-Cliffs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.