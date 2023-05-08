Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Price Target Raised to $52.00

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CGNX has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Cognex from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cognex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Cognex in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Cognex from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Cognex from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.17.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $49.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.15. Cognex has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $58.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 49.60 and a beta of 1.60.

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $239.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.09 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 18.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

In other Cognex news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $44,131.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $44,131.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total value of $216,693.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,887 shares of company stock valued at $290,525 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Cognex by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at $3,102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cognex by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,913,000 after acquiring an additional 80,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Cognex by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

