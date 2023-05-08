Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Given “Reiterates” Rating at 51job

51job reiterated their reiterates rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.55.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $63.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.70. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $77.61.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,965,447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $3,157,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858,080 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,512,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,499,377,000 after acquiring an additional 273,391 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,357,679 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $992,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,695 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,693,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $557,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,566,055 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $489,891,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428,877 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.