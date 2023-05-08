Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $75.00 price objective on the information technology service provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.55.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $63.29 on Thursday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $51.33 and a 12 month high of $77.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.70.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 75.6% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 504 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $83,000. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter valued at $424,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,149 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $725,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

