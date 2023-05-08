Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $9,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRM. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,038,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 440.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Insider Activity at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $58,241.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,076,121.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 17,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $931,471.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,500,929.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $58,241.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,076,121.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,621 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $56.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $57.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.46). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 88.48% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 124.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on IRM. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Monday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.