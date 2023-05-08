Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,487 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 73,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 62,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after buying an additional 34,890 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NULG opened at $55.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $944.09 million, a P/E ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.05. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $26.91 and a 52 week high of $34.04.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.