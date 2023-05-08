Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Get Rating) by 81.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,932 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.81% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $9,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JMG Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,556,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,217,000. Truepoint Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 985,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,483,000 after buying an additional 231,654 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $19,878,000. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 58.8% in the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 587,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,550,000 after buying an additional 217,412 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFSV opened at $23.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.08. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.50.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

