Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 9,184 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 195,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $10,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 12.6% during the third quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Capasso Planning Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVDE stock opened at $58.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $44.63 and a 52 week high of $58.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.07.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

