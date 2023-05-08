Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 554,378 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 28,417 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.11% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $8,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLF. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 108.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CLF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.11.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,418.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Ralph S. Michael III purchased 10,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 171,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,726.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Susan Miranda Green sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $197,142.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,418.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 125,300 shares of company stock worth $1,875,531 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $14.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 2.22. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.48.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The mining company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

