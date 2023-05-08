Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $9,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SUSA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sanford Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $87.70 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.86 and a fifty-two week high of $93.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.29.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

