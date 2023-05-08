Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,600,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,546 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $8,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Day & Ennis LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. TCG Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $430,000. Institutional investors own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Equity Trust Price Performance

The Gabelli Equity Trust stock opened at $5.54 on Monday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $6.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.67.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.83%.

(Get Rating)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.