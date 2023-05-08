Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 295,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,553 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $10,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 58,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 12,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:CALF opened at $36.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.90.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

