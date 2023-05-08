Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $10.17 Million Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 309,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $10,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on DAL. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.16.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $33.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.25. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $42.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 56.49% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.23) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 13,124 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total transaction of $508,817.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,224,738.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $186,231.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 115,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,430,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250 and sold 27,970 shares valued at $1,057,049. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

