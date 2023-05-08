Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $10.49 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $10,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $163.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $172.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVO. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $657.14.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

